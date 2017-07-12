Professional go-kart racing comes to Amarillo this weekend

A private go-kart track outside Amarillo has attracted professional kart racers to the area, and this weekend, for the first time since the course was built, 75 racers will hit the track.

Amarillo Kart Circuit is just outside Amarillo city limits off I-40, but you'd miss it if you didn't know it was there.

And this isn't your average arcade go-karting.

"You never really know what's about to come next since everything happens so fast," said Max Hewitt, a 16-year-old racer from Houston.

One pro racer on the track today hit 82 miles at Amarillo Kart Circuit.

The private facility has been a dream destination for organizers of the Texas Pro Kart Challenge for years.

Amarillo is the farthest away the Dallas-based race series has held an event.

The large open course drew the organizers to contact the owner and see if he'd be interested in hosting a race.

"It was finding this Amarillo Kart Circuit track," said Gina French, Series Director for the Texas Pro Kart Challenge. "We'd been hearing about it, but didn't know where it was, and searched for it and found it and came up here rather quickly after locating it, and drove it and liked it and so it brought it here."

French is excited this location is attracting more out-of-state racers from areas they don't usually reach, including Colorado, Arizona and California.

She said the City of Amarillo has gone above and beyond helping them prepare for and publicize the event.

Racers as young as seven will be the first to race the course, and what they're most excited for is the track.

"This track is actually supposed to be designed like a Formula 1 track in Turkey," said Hewitt. "So this is like the karting version of, like, the actual professional track. So I think that's a lot different than any other track I've been to."

This is a private course only open to the public this weekend to watch the racing.

Spectators are invited to watch the drivers practice Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and to attend the races Saturday from 8 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m.

Parking is free and food trucks will be onsite.