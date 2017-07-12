Professional go-kart racing comes to Amarillo this weekend

A private go-kart track outside Amarillo has attracted professional kart racers to the area, and this weekend, for the first time since the course was built, 75 racers will hit the track.
A private go-kart track outside Amarillo has attracted professional kart racers to the area, and this weekend, for the first time since the course was built, 75 racers will hit the track.
A professional clothing drive is changing the lives of Amarillo's homeless.
A professional clothing drive is changing the lives of Amarillo's homeless.
The Texas Department of Public Safety proudly showed off its newest building in Amarillo today.
The Texas Department of Public Safety proudly showed off its newest building in Amarillo today.
Law enforcement is investigating after a drowning at Lake Mackenzie yesterday.
Law enforcement is investigating after a drowning at Lake Mackenzie yesterday.
Randall County Sheriff's Office has provided a drug take back box to dispose of medications.
Randall County Sheriff's Office has provided a drug take back box to dispose of medications.