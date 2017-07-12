Man drowns at Lake Mackenzie - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Man drowns at Lake Mackenzie

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Law enforcement is investigating after a drowning at Lake Mackenzie yesterday.

Briscoe County Sheriff Garrett Davis said a man in his 20's drowned yesterday afternoon. 

No other details are available at this time.

