New Amarillo DPS office aims to cut down on waiting times

The Texas Department of Public Safety proudly showed off its newest building in Amarillo today.

When you first walk into the new building, you can either sign in with an automatic Kiosk, which will ask you a few quick questions and print out a ticket for you, or you have the option to walk up to the front desk and talk with a representatives.

The 10,000 square feet building allows the DPS department to add more customer service employees unlike the former 4,700 square feet office.

There are now five more personal stations and a total of 12 customer service stations.

Officials say on average 250 people visited the former station daily, and right now they are seeing about 350 people each day.

One of the biggest changes will be cutting down wait times.

"The old office was built in 1978, so you pretty well know what the problems had been," DPS Sergeant John Gonzalez said. "It was a small facility and the wait period was 2-3 hours depending on what the customer needed. Now we are going down to minutes on the wait period here,"

The new office will also be a one stop shop for those who need to take their test for a Commercial Driver License (CDL).

"Before the commercial testing was done at TxDOT, drivers had to set up the appointment and then our examiner had to drive from the office to the TxDOT facility to do the test," Gonzalez said. "Now here we have the awning that will house two semis at the same time. We can test both the backing and the parallel driving here before they leave the parking lot."

Sergeant Gonzalez says the new changes and this upgrade not only benefits Amarillo residents but those who are passing through too.

One of the biggest questions we receive is where this office is located. The address is 6592 East I-40, but if you are coming down East I-40, you take the Eastern exit and the office will be located on your right hand side.

This new building also has extended hours. It opens Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.