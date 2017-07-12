Drug take back box open to public

Randall County Sheriff's Office has provided a drug take back box to dispose of medications.

The box is located in the Jail Visitation Lobby at 9100 South Georgia.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office provides this box so the public can anonymously surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications for destruction.

The medication can be brought in the original container or placed directly in the box.

Needles, injectables, cleaning supplies and general waste will not be accepted.

