Bubba's 33 hosts cartoon night

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Bubba's 33 is hosting a cartoon night to benefit the Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo this evening. 

The event will have a bouncy house, face painters and raffles with prizes from Air U, Belmar Bakery, Toys R Us and more. 

Come dressed as your favorite cartoon character and let your waiter know you are there for the Children's Miracle Network night.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until closing time. 

10 percent of all sales will benefit the Children's Miracle Network. 

