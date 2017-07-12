Bubba's 33 hosts cartoon night

Bubba's 33 is hosting a cartoon night to benefit the Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo this evening.

The event will have a bouncy house, face painters and raffles with prizes from Air U, Belmar Bakery, Toys R Us and more.

Come dressed as your favorite cartoon character and let your waiter know you are there for the Children's Miracle Network night.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until closing time.

10 percent of all sales will benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

