Local conference aims to educate teens in foster care

Randall County Sheriff's Office has provided a drug take back box to dispose of medications.
A local conference is aimed at helping teens in the foster care system throughout the Panhandle transition into adulthood.
Amarillo residents are invited to learn more about an upcoming water distribution improvement project.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 12
Construction for phase one of the new West Texas A&M (WTAMU) center in downtown Amarillo is almost complete.
