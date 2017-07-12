Local conference aims to educate teens in foster care

A local conference is aimed at helping teens in the foster care system throughout the Panhandle transition into adulthood.

The Region One Pal Teen Conference is happening today for those 14-years-old and older.

Guest speakers Amy Wagner, Sade Burrell and Mallory Myers will discuss real-world responsibilities such as financial tasks.

The program aims to help teems look beyond high school to other opportunities such as college or vocational training.

