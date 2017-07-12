Amarillo residents invited to water distribution improvement meeting

Amarillo residents are invited to learn more about an upcoming water distribution improvement project.

The project will replace the water main in the area along Tyler street between Southwest Thirds and Southwest Fourth Avenues.

The project will also improve water distribution in the Southlawn neighborhood Washington and Bowie Streets, as well as between I-27 and Southwest 46th Avenue.

The project is expected to begin this month.

You can attend the meeting Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Downtown Amarillo Public Library.

