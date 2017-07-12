Wednesday's Weather: Hot & dry pattern continues, temps in the 90s and low 100s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 12

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

The hot & dry pattern continues for your Wednesday. It is once again another mild morning with temps in the 60s and 70s under clear skies.

Skies will remain sunny throughout the day with temps warming back into the 90s and low 100s in the northeast.

Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph. A few stray showers may be possible in union county later this evening.

Overnight skies will remain mostly clear with temps in the 60s and 70s.

Temps remain in the 90s through the rest of the week.

For the most part we can see dry conditions through the end of the work week, but a few storms will be possible in the northwest late in the day Thursday and Friday.

Storms chances return to the panhandle over the weekend before we dry out again for next week.

