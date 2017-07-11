City of Amarillo opens survey for active adults

The Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with local foundations, is surveying people on what services they would like from the city.

The survey results will be used by the City of Amarillo to help provide programs that will benefit active adults.

All ages can take the survey by going to the city home page here

For more information, you can contact Linda Pitner at (806) 378-5280.

