5 sentenced for Education Credit Union robberies

Surveillance video from the Education Credit Union shows a disguised man robbing the bank on May 25, 2016/ SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department

Five people have been sentenced for their roles in robbing an Amarillo Education Credit Union.

Leonard Jovon Coulter, 28, Raul Garcia, 28, and Desire Valverde, 23, were sentenced this afternoon for robbing Education Credit Union in September.

Richard Charles Cunningham Jr, 39, and Keli Edwards, 35, were sentenced yesterday.

On September 23, Coulter and Cunningham Jr. entered the Education Credit Union at 1801 FM 2381. Coulter pointed a gun at a teller and told the teller to give him all the money in the drawer. When the teller told Coulter the drawers were locked, he jumped the counter, pressed the gun in the teller's back and told the teller to hurry.

He then retrieved the money from the teller's drawer and demanded access to the vault.The manager was ordered to open the vault, and Coulter took the money from the vault while the tellers and manager lied on the ground.

The men left with over $60,000.

Through an investigation, FBI officials learned that Garcia was a get-a-way driver and helped plan the robber with Coulter and Cunningham, and Edwards was watching for police during the robbery.

FBI officials then learned that Garcia and Coulter were involved robbing another Education Credit Union in May of 2016.

Agents learned that Valverde, a former employee of Education Credit Union, provided information on how and when to commit each robbery. She was paid a portion of the money for her help.

Coulter was sentenced to over 14 years in federal prison, Garcia was sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison and Valverde was sentenced to over eight years in federal prison.

Cunningham was sentenced to over 14 years in prison, and Edwards was sentenced to over one year in federal prison.

Cunningham was ordered to pay over $26,000 in restitution, and the others were ordered to pay over $53,000 in restitution.

The FBI, Amarillo Police Department, The Potter County District Attorney's Office and the Potter County Sheriff's Department investigated this case.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.