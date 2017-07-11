5 sentenced for Education Credit Union robberies

The Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with local foundations, is surveying people on what services they would like from the city.
First responders involved in the July 4 rescue of a drowning Clovis boy have now had to seek medical attention after cholera has been found in the New Mexico pond.
Five people were sentenced today for their roles in robbing an Amarillo Education Credit Union.
The new intermediate school for southwest Amarillo is still more than a year from opening, but now it has a name.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 11
