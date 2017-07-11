Canyon ISD approved name for new intermediate school

The new intermediate school for southwest Amarillo is still more than a year from opening, but now it has name.

The new school will be called Pinnacle Intermediate, their mascot will be the Patriots, and their school's colors will be red, blue and black.

Canyon ISD spokeswomen April McDaniel said the Canyon school district let students at Gene Howe and City View elementaries vote on options and the Pinnacle Patriots is what they chose.

CISD approved the name Monday night.

The new school will be just north of Sundown Elementary where Rockrose Development is building a housing subdivision called Pinnacle.

