Amarillo woman sentenced for airline travel scheme

The new intermediate school for southwest Amarillo is still more than a year from opening, but now it has a name.
First responders involved in the July 4 rescue of a drowning Clovis boy have now had to seek medical attention after cholera has been found in the New Mexico pond.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 11
It's been almost one year since researchers from the Texas A&M AgriLife introduced high tunnels into the Panhandle.
The Citadelle Art Foundation in Canadian will soon be the host to a selection of art from the Dhawan Collection; "Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau."
