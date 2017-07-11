Amarillo woman sentenced for airline travel scheme

An Amarillo woman will spend over two years in prison for participating in an airline travel scheme.

Ai Lopez, 37, was sentenced today to 34 months in federal prison for one count of mail fraud.

From May of 2014 through November of 2015, Lopez participated in a scheme selling fake vouchers for future airline travel.

Lopez would call customers and falsely inform them that they could purchase a round-trip domestic or international flights then selling them a fake voucher.

She would tell customers her names was Stephanie Cancino, and that she received discounts on airline tickers through her job.

Customers would then give out personal information and pay Lopez through an electronic money transfer or credit card payments.

She also persuaded some customers to, unknowingly, make calls on her behalf that furthered her scheme.

In some instances, Lopez issued reimbursement checks that linked back to accounts with insufficient funds, and then cut communication with customers entirely.

During the 19-month scheme, authorities estimate customers lost approximately $400,000.

Lopez was ordered to pay over $426,000 in restitution and report to the Bureau of Prison on August 22.

This case was investigated by The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Amarillo Police Department.

