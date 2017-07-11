Clovis boy contracts cholera from pond

First responders involved in the July 4 rescue of a drowning Clovis boy have now had to seek medical attention after cholera has been found in the New Mexico pond.

The boy remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being pulled from Hillcrest Pond.

Clovis City Manager Tom Phelps says the boy has contracted the disease from the pond.

First responders on the scene have now been put on major antibiotics in case they have contracted the disease as well.

The pond has been blocked off since the incident.

