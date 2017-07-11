Citadelle Art Foundation in Canadian set to host Art Nouveau Exhibit

The Citadelle Art Foundation in Canadian will soon be the host to a selection of art from the Dhawan Collection; "Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau."

Come out and see 75 works of art from Mucha, who helped shape the aesthetics of French Art Nouveau at the turn of the twentieth century with rare original lithographs and proofs, books, posters, and portfolios.

The Citadelle is also hosting a French inspired opening night soiree on Thursday, July 13th the celebrate the opening of the exhibit. There, you will be able to learn more about the art and view Mucha's work, as well as enjoy some French Fare, you are also encouraged to bring a bottle of wine to share with your friends. The cost to take part in the evening is $35 per person.

This exhibit will run until August 27th. For more information, visit thecitadelle.org.

