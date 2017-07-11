Tuesday's Weather: Dry day with high temps in the 90s and low 100s

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 11
From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas
We’re looking at a very mild morning with temps in the 70s and low 60s under clear skies.
Highs this afternoon will once again warm into the 90s and low 100s.
Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day.
The dry weather sticks around for most of the week.
A few pop up showers may be possible in the west throughout the week otherwise skies will be mostly sunny with temps in the 90s.
Looks like the next chance for more widespread rain will be over the weekend.
Temps will be a few degrees cooler by then as well.
