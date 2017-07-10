High tunnels show great promise for Panhandle farmers

After weeks of expressing their concerns over a possible dairy farm, Panhandle residents have been granted a public hearing from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Amarillo police are still searching for the suspect in a kidnapping
It's been almost one year since researchers from the Texas A&M AgriLife introduced high tunnels into the Panhandle.
Wheeler County is now under a stage one burn ban starting today.
The First State Bank of Spearman is celebrating its 100th anniversary today.
