Fritch man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Fritch man has pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography.

Kelly Neil Black, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography today.

According to court documents, police searched Black's home on September 22.

Police say they found several items containing around 2,300 images of child pornography.

Black's sentencing is scheduled for October 23.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised released.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Rangers, Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office and the Potter County Attorney's Office investigated this case.

