Amarillo police looking for kidnapping suspect

Amarillo police are still searching for the suspect in a kidnapping

Just after 2:00 this afternoon, officers were called to Southeast 27th and South Osage on reports of a kidnapping.

Witnesses say they saw a girl, later identified as Maribel Acosta, 21, trying to get out of the passenger side of a truck on the intersection of Southeast 27th and South Osage.

She was able to get out and run to a business and used a phone to make a call before the truck pulled up by her.

A man got out of the truck and forced her back into the passenger side.

The suspect drove through the parking lot, hitting a witness with the truck. The witness suffered minor injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Jase Bustoz, 21, and the truck involved is a single cab, red 2007 Chevrolet pickup with bed rails and the license plate number DNJ-3725.

Acosta was located at 600 South Vernon and is uninjured

If you see this truck or have any information on where to find Bustoz, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-9452.

