3 plead guilty to marijuana distribution conspiracy

Three men have pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute marijuana today.

Russell Tim Shen, 69, Andre Jorge Hernandez, 39, and Ernesto Esteve, 50, from Florida pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to court documents, in March of 2014, a Childress police officer pulled over a car for following too closely.

During the traffic stop, police say Shen identified himself as a federal law enforcement officer.

A canine conducted an air sniff of the car, and the officer then searched the car.

During the search, police say they found around 71 pounds of marijuana.

During an interview with law enforcement, police say Esteve made statements about Shen and Hernandez's conspiracy in an attempt to conceal the crime.

The three men face up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Esteve also pleaded guilty to the deliberate concealment of one's knowledge of a treasonable act or a felony, and he faces up to three years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing for all three men is scheduled for October 23.

