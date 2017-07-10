Wheeler County under burn ban

Amarillo police are still searching for the suspect in a kidnapping
Wheeler County is now under a stage one burn ban starting today.
After weeks of expressing their concerns over a possible dairy farm, Panhandle residents have been granted a public hearing from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The First State Bank of Spearman is celebrating its 100th anniversary today.
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded two area pilots one of the most prestigious awards today.
