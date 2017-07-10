Wheeler County under burn ban

Wheeler County is now under a stage one burn ban starting today.

A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

If you violate a burn ban, it is considered a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

You can find out more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.

Other counties in the Texas Panhandle under a burn ban are:

Potter County

Armstrong County

Castro County

Roberts County

Wheeler County

Childress County

Bailey County

Lamb County

Motley County

