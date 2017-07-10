Panhandle residents granted public hearing over pending dairy farm

After weeks of expressing their concerns over a possible dairy farm, Panhandle residents have been granted a public hearing from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

According to the TCEQ, Bowers Land and Cattle Family Limited Partnership has requested a permit to operate a new dairy facility in Carson County that would house around 10,000 head of cattle.

Several residents in Panhandle are against this farm, believing that it poses several risks such as increased allergens, decreased air quality and the potential to pollute area water supplies.

Panhandle residents have been writing their concerns to the TCEQ in the hopes of receiving a public hearing in which they could voice their concerns to the commission directly.

The public meeting will be scheduled for September 11 or 12.

