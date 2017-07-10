1 man facing charges after police chase leads to drug bust

One man is facing several charges after a brief police chase this weekend.

On July 9, around 11:44 p.m., Dimmitt police officers were called by the Castro County Sheriff's office to investigate a call of a suspicious person.

When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with a man, but police say he fled officers.

After a brief chase, the man was taken into custody.

Police say the man was in possession of narcotics.

He was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Castro County Jail.

