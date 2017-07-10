1 arrested after traffic stop led to drug bust

One man is now behind bars after a traffic stop led to police finding narcotics and drug paraphernalia over the weekend.

On July 8, around 10:39 p.m., Dimmitt Police officers stopped a vehicle at 1600 West Bedford Street.

Officers searched the vehicle, where they say they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

One male was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Castro County Jail.

