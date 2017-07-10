1 arrested after traffic stop led to drug bust - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 arrested after traffic stop led to drug bust

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
DIMMITT, TX (KFDA) -

One man is now behind bars after a traffic stop led to police finding narcotics and drug paraphernalia over the weekend.

On July 8, around 10:39 p.m., Dimmitt Police officers stopped a vehicle at 1600 West Bedford Street. 

Officers searched the vehicle, where they say they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia. 

One male was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

He was booked into the Castro County Jail. 

