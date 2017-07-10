Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin trafficking

A Mexican citizen has been sentenced to 10 years in prison trafficking heroin in Amarillo.

Jose Emmanuel Morales Rittingger, 29, was sentenced this morning to 121 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute more than 17,000 grams, or $1.7 million worth, of heroin.

Rittingger pleaded guilty in March after his arrest in August.

In August, a DPS trooper stopped a 1995 BMW for driving in the left lane without passing and having an obstructed view through the windshield.

While talking with the driver, Joel Lara Merida, and passenger, Rittingger, the trooper noticed indicators of possible criminal activity.

After searching the car, the trooper found 18 bundles of heroin under the back seat.

Rittingger is a Mexican citizen and was in the United States illegally.

He will be deported after serving his sentence.

