First State Bank of Spearman celebrates its 100 anniversary

The First State Bank of Spearman is celebrating its 100th anniversary today.

According to a history provided by bank president Time Cooper, two years after its charter as Guaranty State Bank of Hansford, the bank moved its building to Spearman. By 1930, the bank took its present name.

The bank has had several owners and locations, including what is now Spearman City Hall. The bank survived the Great Depression, droughts and collapsed cattle markets.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.