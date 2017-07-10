Area pilots receive prestigious award - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Area pilots receive prestigious award

By Kevin Welch, Assignments Manager
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded two area pilots one of the most prestigious awards today.

The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award went to Don Albert and Wayne Schmitt at this morning's Airport Advisor Board meeting.

According to the FAA website, the award named for the first U.S. pilots recognizes people who have shown professionalism, skill and aviation expertise for at least 50 years. 

