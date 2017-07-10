Amarillo Area Agency on Aging holds information booth for seniors

The Amarillo Area Agency on Aging is working with Thrift City to educate seniors about medicare savings programs and preventative services.

Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., you can learn about four different programs, each with a different income and resource eligibility limit.

There will also be information on receiving help with prescription drug costs.

Everyone who attends will receive a free gift.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.