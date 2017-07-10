Water-saving devices available

Through the month of July, a local water conservation district is giving away tools to help people cut back on their water use.

The North Plains Groundwater Conservation District is offering a variety of water-saving devices like gauges for faucet drips, tablets to check for toilet leaks and low-flow shower heads to keep water use down this summer.

These kits are available at city halls in Booker, Dalhart, Dumas, Perryton, Spearman, Stinnett and Stratford.

