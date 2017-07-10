City council meeting delayed

Amarillo's city council is reminding residents that tomorrow's meeting will be delayed an hour later than usual.

The council will meet at 6:00 p.m. and the work session will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, the council will be participating in team building exercises as well as defining their strategic plan.

This change will only affect tomorrow's regular session.

