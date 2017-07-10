Amarillo SPCA Fundraisers happening this week

The Amarillo SPCA is hosting some great fundraisers this week and they have something for everyone, eating and shopping!

To kick off the week, you can come out to Taste of Thai on 1900 E. 34th Ave. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Portions of every sale where diners mention they are supporting the Amarillo SPCA will go to benefit the shelter.

Also there will be a garage sale hosted by the SPCA, and they invite you to clean out your closet and garage and donate any unwanted items! The SPCA asks that you get your donations to them at 7105 Elmhurst by Wednesday. You can call 355-5260 to arrange for pickup of large items, there is no room for clothing, however, shoes and purses are okay to bring.

After all of that, they encourage you to come back to 7105 Elmhurst on Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and shop! All proceeds will go to benefit the Amarillo SPCA!

For more information, you are encouraged to call the Amarillo SPCA at (806) 622-0555.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.