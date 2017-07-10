Monday's Weather: Hot start to the week with temps in the upper 90s and low 100s

Weather Outlook for Monday, July 10th

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is going to be a hot start to the week with temps in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Skies will be sunny with dry conditions. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s under clear skies.

The dry weather sticks around for most of the week. A few pop up showers may be possible in the west late in the day otherwise skies will be mostly sunny with temps in the 90s.

Looks like the next chance for more widespread rain will be over the weekend, but we will have a better idea by mid-week.

Temps will be a few degrees cooler by the weekend as well.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.