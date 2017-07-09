Teenager killed in car wreck - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Teenager killed in car wreck

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10 Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK (KFDA) -

A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle car crash in Cimarron County.

The crash happened early Sunday morning, and an unidentified 16-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were also injured in the wreck.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly