Produce to People market to open tomorrow

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) -

Tomorrow is the first day of the Produce to People market in Portales. 

This event will provide free produce of in-season fruits and vegetables on a first come, first serve basis. 

The market runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Portales Memorial Building. 

Those who attend are asked to bring their own bag. 

