Produce to People market to open tomorrow

A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle car crash in Cimarron County.
A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle car crash in Cimarron County.
As area motorist get ready for the upcoming work week, there are some new lane closures that could cause you some delay:
As area motorist get ready for the upcoming work week, there are some new lane closures that could cause you some delay:
12 people have been arrested and two are on the run after a two-year investigation into an organized crime.
12 people have been arrested and two are on the run after a two-year investigation into an organized crime.
Amarillo Police are investigating the death of an infant.
Amarillo Police are investigating the death of an infant.
An Oldham County man suspected of multiple crimes pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of possessing unregistered firearms silencers.
An Oldham County man suspected of multiple crimes pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of possessing unregistered firearms silencers.