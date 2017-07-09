Local organizations help adults find employment

Faith City Mission and Men's Wearhouse are partnering up to launch the 10th annual National Suit Drive.

The National Suit Drive is a month long program that collects gently-worn professional clothing for Americans looking to rejoin the workforce.

Throughout the month of July, donations collected at Men's Warehouse stores will be given to Faith City Mission to help disadvantaged adults find gainful employment.

If you want to donate clothing, you can go to Men's Wearhouse at 121 Westgate Parkway West in Amarillo. As a thank you, everyone who donates will receive 50 percent off their next purchase of regular priced retail items.

