Area Lane Closures

As area motorist get ready for the upcoming work week, there are some new lane closures that could cause you some delay:

Various lanes will be closed on Amarillo Boulevard from RM 1061 to Grand St. as contractors install pavement markings at the intersections. These lanes will be closed on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also lanes will be closed on the frontage roads in both directions along I-40 from Adkisson Road to Arnot Road for seal coat operations.

South East 3rd and Ross will also be closed for paving repairs starting Monday, July 10, until Friday, July 21. Between 8:00 a.m. and 6 p.m. S.E. 3rd Ave. will be closed at Ross Street .

There are also several ongoing projects that area residents should be aware of:

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the Interstate 27 North frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 N is closed.

The left lane of the I-27 S frontage road and the right lane of I-27 S at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Bell)

Expect periodic closures of the right turn lanes and turn-around bridges throughout the week to facilitate the placement of temporary traffic signals and lights in the medians and corners of the intersection.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/South Loop 335)

The underpass at I-40 and Soncy (South Loop 335) will close at 7 p.m. Monday, (7/10/17) and reopen Tuesday, (7/11/17) at 7 a.m. to set deck panels for the westbound bridge. Depending on the progress of the work, the underpass could close again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (7/11/17) and reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday (7/12/17).

The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.

Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

On I-40 E, the on-ramp to Crockett Street is closed.

The I-40 W entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

The I-40 W entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

The I-40 E exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40 E is closed.

The right lanes of I-40 W and I-40 E are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40 W frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40 E frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound South Loop 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and South Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and South Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to South Loop 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

Circle Drive is closed at South Loop 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.