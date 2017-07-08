Local serviceman returns home

An area serviceman returned home today.

During Lieutenant Brandon Pendergrassss' three tours of active duty he served as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot, often flying missions aimed at saving lives.

"Our mission was to save lives and we did hundreds of missions that ended up saving multiple lives," said Lieutenant Pendergras. "That in itself is the most rewarding thing I could say is being a Black Hawk pilot."

For Brandon Pendergrass, being a Black Hawk pilot wasn't just something that happened. It was a goal of his before he even joined the military.

"Whenever I saw four Black Hawks fly over, before I even joined the military, I said that's what I want to do. I want to fly a Black Hawk," said Pendergrass. "So once I did that, it greatly changed my life and set it on a new course. One that hopefully my kids could probably follow as well."

Richard Herman, District Nine Commander of the Department of Foreign Wars said that getting soldiers home to their families is a beautiful thing.

"This is beautiful. Everyone coming together today to welcome him back home, and his family right here," said Herman. "It's like I've always told everybody, when a person serves in the military, it's not just that solider or marine or sailor or airman that is serving. It's the whole family, and this family really got behind their solider and we are proud of them too."

"He is a gosh darn Panhandle Texas hero," said George Pendergrass, Brandon's father, "He's an American hero. Mission accomplished, and we got him home."

