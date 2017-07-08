Panhandle Breast Health offering free mammograms

The Panhandle Breast Health along with other partners are sponsoring mammogram events throughout July and August.

Earlier today, the organization was at Amigos United where professionals helped both uninsured and insured women ages 40 and up set up an appointment for free mammogram screenings.

Executive Director of Panhandle Breast Health Leticia Goodrich said that you have a higher chance of survival the earlier you detect breast cancer and it can also save you money during treatment.

"We are educating women so that they know how to take care of themselves, what their risks are for breast cancer," said Goodrich. "Hopefully that will enable them to get in for their mammogram which will detect breast cancer early."

If you missed today's event, the Panhandle Breast Health will be hosting more events at the United on Washington St., Wednesday, July 12, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and at the United on River Road, Saturday, July 15, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

