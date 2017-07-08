Registration for Comancheros garage sale ends soon

The 28th annual Comancheros county-wide garage sale is coming up in Oldham County.

The annual event is on July 14 and 15 this year, but if you want a space to set up shop you must register by Monday, July 10.

If you register, the Oldham County Chamber of Commerce will help get the word out and put your sale on the map.

Maps with item descriptions will be available to the public at the Oldham County Chamber of Commerce, Vega Dairy Queen, Hickory Inn and Taylor's Vega Market.

Registration for this event cost $15.

