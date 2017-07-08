Gray County Sergeant's heroic actions recognized

A Gray County Sergeant was presented a Lifesaving Award for his heroic actions on June 23.

On that day, Sergeant J.C. Skinner was called to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-40.

When he arrived on scene, he witnessed a head on collision between the suspect vehicle and another car.

One of the cars burst into flames with the occupant trapped inside.

Sgt. Skinner them jumped into action and extinguished the flames and provided aid to the driver.

