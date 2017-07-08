New EMS Helicopter in Childress

A Gray County Sergeant was presented a Lifesaving Award for his heroic actions on June 23.
A Gray County Sergeant was presented a Lifesaving Award for his heroic actions on June 23.
Apollo MedFlight in Childress has unveiled a new emergency transport aircraft.
Apollo MedFlight in Childress has unveiled a new emergency transport aircraft.
The Barrio Bash will take over part of east Amarillo tomorrow in an effort to turn a neighborhood into a community.
The Barrio Bash will take over part of east Amarillo tomorrow in an effort to turn a neighborhood into a community. The event is a free block party at 10th and Roberts by Power Church with free food, entertainment and even health screenings. When it first started, it was more of a gathering than a bash that just kept getting bigger. "Well now it's grown to where this is actually something where people are getting great exposure for their businesses," said Manny De Los San...
12 people have been arrested and two are on the run after a two-year investigation into an organized crime.
12 people have been arrested and two are on the run after a two-year investigation into an organized crime.
Amarillo Police are investigating the death of an infant.
Amarillo Police are investigating the death of an infant.