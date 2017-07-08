New EMS Helicopter in Childress - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

New EMS Helicopter in Childress

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Apollo MedFlight SOURCE: Apollo MedFlight
CHILDRESS, TX (KFDA) -

Apollo MedFlight in Childress has unveiled a new emergency transport aircraft.

The helicopter is an Airbus EC135, and is the newest addition to Apollo's existing aircraft fleet.

The Airbus will help Apollo meet the needs of Childress and surrounding communities with rapid response emergency medical transportation. 

