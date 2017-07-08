More than $63,000 seized in Carson County

A traffic stop in Carson County lead to Texas DPS seizing more than $63,000.

Texas DPS says a traffic stopped the car traveling west on I-40 near Conway fro a traffic violation.

The trooper found the money in multiple aluminum wrapped packages inside the rear rocker panels and in a duffel bag.

The driver and passenger, both from Aurora, Colorado, were arrested and charged with felony money laundering, and are now booked into the Carson County Jail.

Police believe the cash was being transported from Tulsa to Phoenix.

