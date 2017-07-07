Barrio Bash signals growth for east Amarillo

The Barrio Bash will take over part of east Amarillo tomorrow in an effort to turn a neighborhood into a community.

The event is a free block party at 10th and Roberts by Power Church with free food, entertainment and even health screenings.

When it first started, it was more of a gathering than a bash that just kept getting bigger.

"Well now it's grown to where this is actually something where people are getting great exposure for their businesses," said Manny De Los Santos, organizer for the event and pastor at Power Church. "They're contacting us saying, 'hey how can we help you, what can we do.'"

He expects about 3,000 people to come out to the block party Saturday, where around 40 vendors and service information booths will be set up, with live entertainment, bounce houses and burgers cooked by Amarillo police officers.

The Barrio Bash is meant to bring people all over Amarillo together to restore a sense of community that organizers believe has been lost across the city.

"The city's only as strong as it's weakest community," said De Los Santos. "And every community needs to build strength."

The neighborhood improvement plan for the Barrio officially began on June 1st.

The city and Potter County are working together to update the neighborhood how the residents see fit.

"Most people really just want a solid quality of life," said Mercy Murguia, Potter County Commissioner, Precinct 2. "Lighting, sidewalks, clean alleyways, very basic things that if they organically are around your neighborhood you don't even think about it, they're just there. But when they're not there, it really does make a difference with how you perceive your community."

"First thing we have to do is fix the community," said De Los Santos. "After we fix the community, we fix the culture. After we fix the culture the environment changes."

Many leaders in our community will be at the Barrio Bash Friday to listen to your ideas about neighborhood improvements across the city.

The event will run from 4 - 8 p.m. and is free and open to all.

