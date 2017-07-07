Man arrested in Clovis for sexual assault

Curry County Sheriff's investigators arrested a man wanted out of Scurry County, Texas.

Abraham Gonzales Silva was wanted by the State of Texas for a second-degree-felony sexual assault.

The U.S. Marshal's Service notified the Sheriff's Office and helped arrest Silva at 1601 East 5th St. in Clovis.

Silva was booked into the Curry County Detention Center, pending his extradition to the State of Texas.

