Washington fugitive arrested in Curry County

Bubba's 33 is stepping up to stand for Texas law enforcement in honor of the families affected in the 2016 Dallas police ambush.
While storms have brought much needed rain to the Texas Panhandle, farmers are having to deal with recent hail damage.
The Dumas Police Department is alerting residents of phone scams circulating the area.
Weather Outlook for Friday, July 7
Authorities say an elderly man was found dead inside a small apartment that caught fire late Thursday.
