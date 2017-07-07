Washington fugitive arrested in Curry County

A fugitive out of Washington has been arrested in Curry County.

On July 6, Curry County Sheriff's investigators found Marcos Rodriguez Aparicio at 99 Spur Road.

He was arrested by Curry County Sheriff's investigators after the United States Marshal's Service received information that he was possibly hiding in Curry County.

Aparicio fled the State of Washington after being charged with first degree felony child molestation.

He was booked into the Curry County Detention Center until he is extradited to the State of Washington.

