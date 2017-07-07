Pump stolen off Farwell Fire Department grass truck - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Pump stolen off Farwell Fire Department grass truck

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
FARWELL, TX (KFDA) -

The Farwell Fire Department is looking a pump that was stolen off of the grass truck. 

The pump is a red 18hp Briggs & Stratton Vanguard joined with an impeller system.

If you have any information on where the pump may be, call the Farwell Fire Department at (806) 481-3620.

