Bubba's 33 hosting fundraiser for families in 2016 Dallas ambush

Bubba's 33 is stepping up to stand for Texas law enforcement in honor of the families affected in the 2016 Dallas police ambush.

Six Bubba's 33 locations in Texas, including the Amarillo location, will donate 10 percent of all food sales on Wednesday, July 12.

The money raised in this fundraiser will benefit the Assist the Officer Foundation established for families of the victims.

From 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., you can stop by to benefit the families of last year's police ambush.

Here are the six locations participating in the fundraiser:

Amarillo, Tx- 2813 West I-40

Mesquite, Tx- 19089 I-635

Waco, Tx- 2601 South Jack Kultgen Expressway

Longview, Tx- 200 East Loop 281

Corpus Christi, Tx- 1921 South Padre Island Drive

Pasadena, Tx- 3221 East Sam Houston Parkway South

