Recent hail storms damage area crops

While storms have brought much needed rain to the Texas Panhandle, farmers are having to deal with recent hail damage.

This damage varies from slight, small hail on young plants to severe with mature plants hit by large hail.

Texas A&M AgriLife reports that right now is the last chance for farmers to replant severely damaged crops, otherwise the crops will not have enough time to mature before this year's first freeze.

