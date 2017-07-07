Traffic stop leads to cocaine bust in Carson County

More than $300,000 worth of cocaine was discovered during a recent traffic stop in Carson County.

A DPS trooper pulled over a driver for not signaling a lane change.

While talking to the driver, DPS officials say the trooper became suspicious and asked to search the vehicle.

Officials say 11 wrapped bundles of cocaine were found in the front transfer case of the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger were traveling from Mexico.

They were both arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and booked into the Carson County jail.

