Dumas police alerting residents of phone scams

The Dumas Police Department is alerting residents of phone scams circulating the area.

Police say to never provide personal information, addresses, bank account information or car information on a phone call.

If the caller offers you services you did not request, claims to be your credit card company, or is from an unknown number, it may be a scam.

Police cannot do anything about scam calls unless you lose money, at which point they will investigate. However, chances are you will not be reimbursed for that money.

