Friday's Weather: Another warm day with temps in the mid 90s to the south, upper 90s to the northeast

Weather Outlook for Friday, July 7

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Today is going to be a repeat of what we saw Thursday. Temps are once again in the 60s and low 70s to start off the morning under mostly clear skies.

Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the afternoon and evening thanks to a high pressure system that has set up over the area.

Winds will be light turning out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

It will be another warm day with temperatures warming into the low to mid 90s to the south, upper 90s to the northeast.

Overnight skies remain clear and dry with lows in the 60s.



Temps will remain in the 90s through the weekend and into next week.

While we are seeing a drier pattern overall, a few storms will be possible late in the day Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances clear out by the start of next week.

